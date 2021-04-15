ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh’s book- ‘Audacity to refuse’-hit the bookstands on Wednesday a development Oliseh wrote about happily on Twitter.

“I am excited to say, Finally! It Is out In Stores now. You can now pick up your copy or online and enjoy the experience of Nigeria’s, Africa’s, and My own greatest moments and failures. Share with us your experience afterward…”

A copy of the book bought by PREMIUM TIMES details Oliseh’s journey from Abavo, in Delta State, to his growing up in Lagos.

He also talks about how Nigerian parents forbade their children not to play football because it was meant for ‘rejects’ but how he was inspired by Michael Jackson’s documentary, “The Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.”

“And all of a sudden, the solution on ‘how to achieve my goals became crystal clear to me.

“I discovered the extraordinary might and importance of human willpower, dedication, hard work, meticulousness, divergence, beliefs, the sheer refusal to accept limitations, and above all God’s blessings.”

Oliseh takes the reader on a journey from Lagos to Belgium and how communication between players in the national team and the football federation has been a generational malaise and how it has derailed many goals, especially during the 80s and 90s. But Oliseh refuses to ‘name and shame,’ though he cites some ignominious behaviour by some players and officials alike.

The odour of racism is pungent throughout his European experience-whether it was from players, coaching crew, or even in the environment.

Oliseh’s book is the first by any Nigerian footballer, past or present even though 1980 AFCON winner, Segun Odegbami, has a book titled ‘Me, Football and More’, but it’s not strictly about football.