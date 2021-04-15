ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles star, Finidi George, is the man of the moment as he is being celebrated across the globe as he hits the iconic age of 50.

The world football governing body, FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation, as well as Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, led the queue in terms of eulogies for the talented winger who has now become a coach.

🦅 What do you do when your golazo helps the @NGSuperEagles win a group including Argentina at the #WorldCup? You celebrate by mimicking a urinating dog 🐶🤣 🤩 What a thrilling winger, goal, celebration and team! 🎁 Happy 50th birthday, Finidi George 🎂pic.twitter.com/mNavqB9n2x — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 15, 2021

Indeed, many still remember with nostalgia that moment at the USA 1994 World Cup when Findi scored a lovely goal against Greece and celebrated the goal with a ‘doggy style move’.

‘Finito’ as Finidi was called because of his very accurate deliveries was adjudged as one of the very best Number 7s (right winger) during his playing days for club and country.

After making a name for himself at some Nigerian clubs like Calabar Rovers and Sharks FC, Finidi exported his silky skills abroad; playing in the Dutch League, Spain and also in England.

Finidi made a name for himself at Ajax in the Netherlands where he became a shining light with the Dutch giants and contributed greatly to their success at that time both on the domestic scene and of course in Europe.

At Ajax, Finidi won eight major titles, including the 1995 Champions League.

It was thus not surprising to see fellow Ajax legends including former coach Louis Van Gaal all wishing Finidi well as he celebrates his Golden Jubilee in a video on Thursday.

Happy birthday to a legend from some legends. 😍 Finidi George = 𝟓𝟎! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/zHS8WhDv80 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 15, 2021

Other legends spotted on the three-minutes plus video include Patrick Kluivert, Edwin van dar Saar, Frank De Boer, Marc Overmars, among others.

Apart from his success in the Dutch League, Finidi also played for several years in Spain with Real Betis and Mallorca while also having a brief spell in England with Ipswich before retiring.

Finidi was an important member of the Nigeria team during the 1990s, appearing in two World Cups.