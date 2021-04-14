ADVERTISEMENT

UEFA have handed a 10-match ban – in club and national matches – to Ondrej Kudela for racist behaviour against Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

The incident occurred in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 encounter at Ibrox Stadium on March 18 and the sanction is the minimum according to Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations handbook.

Kamara had alleged Kudela called him a ‘f***ing monkey’ during the match and pictures captured Kudela whispering into Kamara’s ears with his mouth covered.

Reports state Kamara was so enraged that he then assaulted Kudela in the tunnel, a move for which UEFA handed Kamara a three-match ban.

A statement on the UEFA disciplinary page titled UEFA Europa League: Rangers FC v SK Slavia Praha read: “Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on 18 March 2021, and the subsequent proceedings opened against Mr Ondřej Kúdela and Mr Glen Kamara, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decisions:

“To suspend SK Slavia Praha player, Mr. Ondřej Kúdela, for the next ten (10) UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour, which includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during SK Slavia Praha’s 2020/21 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal FC on 8 April 2021.

“To suspend Rangers FC player, Mr Glen Kamara, for three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for assaulting another player.”

After Kamara made the allegation, UEFA commenced investigations. “Proceedings have been opened against Mr Ondřej Kúdela in order for the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) to assess a potential violation of Article 14(1) or Article 15(1)(a)(iv) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) and against Mr. Glen Kamara in order for the CEDB to assess a potential violation of Article 15(1)(g) DR.”