Tuesday will see the first two semifinalists emerge for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (UCL) season with Chelsea holding an away first leg 2-0 win while defending champions, Bayern Munich, are seeking to do the impossible by Champions League history to stage a comeback from a 2-3 first leg deficit to advance.

Bayern seek the impossible

No team has lost a first leg at home 3-2 in the UCL and recovered in the second leg-a task Hansi Flick’s Bayern seem confident of as he told the UEFA official website: ”We know we have to score at least two goals. It will be a tough task, but these are the games we play football for. We want to cause a mini upset in Paris. Of course, we’ll be delighted if we manage that.”

“For me, anything can happen,” said PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino. “Bayern are the best team in the world at the moment. I have enormous respect for them. But at the same time, we have confidence in our strengths, and we know that we have to think about winning this match.”

Leading that Bayern rallying cry is Joshua Kimmich, who told his club’s website: ”Every player must become a leader in this game; everyone must show their character on the day and carry total belief in themselves,” to which Thomas Muller added a caution, “We won’t be gung-ho from the first minute, but we will push for an early goal. We would be happy to have as many chances [31] as we created in the first leg.”

Bayern are still without Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry which makes the task harder while all PSG need is a draw in whatever form.

PSG will be without Marquinhos but Leandro Paredes can return in midfield to help curtail the expected Bayern attacking wave to make it into a second consecutive UCL semi-final.

Tuchel preaches focus

“It was a close match because Porto is a very difficult side to play against,” Thomas Tuchel told his club’s official website. “They [Porto] make things look hard-they make things complicated for you. I think the tone is set now. We escaped with a very good result; with two away goals and a clean sheet.

”Porto is a proud club; they know how to win titles, to win games. Now there is second guessing for the second leg-the situation is clear. They will do everything to turn this around and it was a pretty even game [in the first leg] and we should not get too carried away with that two-goal lead. It could have easily been a draw.

“There is no match other than the next game and no other obstacle to overcome than Porto tomorrow. We should not get lost in dreams and hopes and speeches and whatever. We are here to focus on reality and hopefully, after tomorrow we can talk about the semi-final.”

If Chelsea qualify, it will be their first UCL semi-final since 2014.