Nigerian forwards are doing well in their various leagues but special mention must be made of Simeon Nwankwo’s goal scoring exploits with Crotone, who seems doomed for another relegation from Serie A.

Nwankwo scores in 6th consecutive league game

Simeon [Simy] Nwankwo continued his hot scoring streak in Serie A with another goal in Crotone’s 3-2 loss to Spezia last Saturday.

It was the sixth consecutive match in which the 28-year-old forward has scored but unfortunately, the goal scored in the 78th minute which gave Crotone a 2-1 lead could not be preserved as Spezia equalised in the 89th before scoring the winner in the second minute of additional time.

Nwankwo has scored against 11 of the teams in Italy’s top flight but his 16 goals so far look like being in vain as Crotone are still bottom of the table with 15 points, 12 from safety with eight matches left in the season.

Iheanacho’s brace in vain against West Ham

The EPL’s March Player of the month, Kelechi Iheanacho, continued his great scoring run with a brace against West Ham, but these were not enough to stave off a damaging 3-2 defeat that leaves their UCL qualification in peril.

West Ham took a three-goal lead but Iheanacho started the fightback with a great shot from outside the box on 70th minute before adding the second on the dot of full-time.

Iheanacho has scored eight goals in 18 league appearances as Leicester retain their third position on the EPL table with 56 points, one better than the Hammers and two off Chelsea in fifth with seven matches left in the season.

Kayode scores after a 73-day drought

One-cap Super Eagles forward, Olanrewaju Kayode, scored his second league goal of the season for Sivasspor, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sivasspor beat Konyaspor 3-1 to go ninth on the Super Lig table after 32 matches.

Kayode scored his first league goal on February 7 and it took all of 73 days to score his second. This loan move is not proving as successful as the one he had at Gaziantep FK, for whom he scored 10 league goals in Turkey last season.

https://goals4.footupvideos.com/player/html/q4WAcV1Enzett?popup=yes&autoplay=1

Aribo gets to seven league goals

The 2020/21 football season has become Joe Aribo’s second-best at goal-scoring when he reached seven goals on Sunday for Rangers in their 2-1 win over Hibernian.

Aribo scored the first goal of the encounter with a composed volley off a rebound in the 30th minute.

Rangers added a second in the second half before Hibernian got their consolation 12 minutes before full time. Rangers continued their unbeaten streak in the league-winning 29 and drawing 5 whilst scoring 80 goals and conceding just 11.

Aribo’s best scoring season came with Charlton Athletic in League One in the 2018/19 season.

Osimhen getting up to steam in Italy

Victor Osimhen is showing all his attributes and goals for Napoli as the season winds down. The 22-year-old forward has now scored three goals in his last five Serie A appearances as he seeks to help his team snag one of the four Champions League slots.

Osimhen started away to Sampdoria on Sunday and played all 90 minutes as Napoli won 2-0 away from home. Osimhen’s goal was the assurance goal as it came in the 87th minute.

Onuachu chasing 30 league goals

Paul Onuachu scored another goal-his 27th league strike- as he chases an improbable 30 for the season.

Onuachu scored the fourth goal in Genk’s 4-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Sunday. It was a side-footed finish in the 53rd minute as Genk maintained their push for a slot in European football for next season.

Onuachu played for 68 minutes before he was replaced by compatriot, Cyriel Dessers.

Genk are third on the table with 56 points from 33 matches; one point behind second-placed Antwerp.

https://www.sporttube.com/event/3014772

Moffi scores astounding header

In his first season in Ligue 1, Terem Moffi has scored nine goals for relegation-threatened Lorient.

Moffi scored with a brilliant header for Lorient’s equaliser, on Sunday, away to Lens. But they could not consolidate or hold on as they lost 4-1.

It was Moffi’s ninth goal in 26 league appearances as Lorient stayed 17th on the league table with six matches left in the season.