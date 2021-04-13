ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive for coronavirus on the day his club president, Florentino Perez, was re-elected unopposed as Real Madrid president for a fifth consecutive term.

Ramos, who was injured and missing in action in Saturday’s El Clasico was confirmed positive on Tuesday by Los Blancos. The club in a short statement on its website wrote: “Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last COVID-19 test that he has taken”

With this development, Ramos is effectively out of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The four-time UCL winner missed the first leg of the tie last week due to a calf injury, but Zinedine Zidane’s side secured an impressive 3-1 victory in his absence.

Madrid will have to make do without Ramos once again at Anfield on Wednesday night as they seek to book their place in the last four.

Before this latest positive test by Ramos, a handful of other Real Madrid players and officials had tested positive for COVID-19 at different times.

Those that have tested positive in the past include; Luka Jovic, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, and even club president Perez among others. Perez was returned unopposed as president on Tuesday according to a brief statement on the club’s website.

The statement read: “This Electoral Board, having seen only one candidacy presented and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the club’s current bylaws, proclaims Don Florentino Perez Rodriguez as president of Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, one point behind Atletico Madrid with eight games left and are seeking to go all the way to Istanbul in May to claim a 14th UCL title.