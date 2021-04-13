ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has confirmed he is on the verge of a sensational return to the Nigeria Professional Football League where he is set to join one of his former clubs, Kano Pillars.

Musa in an interview with the BBC confirmed that he has already had discussions with the Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as the Chairman of the League Management Company on the possibility of signing a short deal with Pillars

“After speaking with the governor and chairman of the LMC I am considering to play some games for Kano pillars,” the former Leicester City player told BBC Sport Africa.

“Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart.

“It’s the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond.”

Musa is yet to play competitive club football since he left Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in October 2020 and his invitation to the national team for the recent games against the Benin Republic sparked reactions.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Pillars move is only a stop-gap measure pending the re-opening of the transfer window abroad.

Musa was close to joining West Brom in the last transfer window before the Baggies backed out of the deal due to the paucity of funds.

Musa 28, enjoys a cult following in Kano and beyond after his exploits in the 2009/2010 Nigerian league season when he scored 18 goals to finish as the league’s top scorer.

Though Musa’s goals could only see Pillars settle for a second-place finish that season, it paved the way to Europe for the fleet-footed winger.

Musa left Pillars for Dutch side VVV Venlo in the summer of 2010 from where he commenced his sojourn in Europe. The Super Eagles captain has enjoyed stints at other clubs like CSKA Moscow in Russia and Leicester City in England.

With Kano Pillars currently occupying the second position, they would be expected to be a challenge for the title with the quality and experience of Musa who is Nigeria’s third most-capped national team player ever.