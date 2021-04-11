ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday in their Premier League clash in London.

The Red Devils , who have been undefeated in their last 22 away games in the Premier League , thought they had taken the lead through Edison Cavani in the 33rd minute.

However, the effort of the Uruguayan striker was controversially chalked after a long VAR check.

Spurs capitalised on that and took the lead seven minutes afterwards with Heung-Min Son netting what was his third goal against the Red Devils this season.

3 – Son Heung-Min has scored three goals against Manchester United in the Premier League this season; the most by a player against the Red Devils in a single campaign since Sergio Agüero in 2014-15 (3). Tormentor. pic.twitter.com/hvlB9AXPv3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

Jose Mourinho’s men kept their lead intact going for the half time break and they looked to extend it early in the second half.

However, it was United that got an equaliser in the 57th minute from an unlikely source in Fred who was only scoring his second Premier League goal since September 2018.

2 – Fred has scored just the second goal of his career in the Premier League, with his previous one coming against Wolves in September 2018. His equaliser ended a run of 73 shots in the competition in between the two goals. Awaited. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

United piled the pressure on Spurs for another goal and they got rewarded in the 79th minute when Cavani scored with a diving header off a cross from Mason Greenwood.

While it looked like Cavani’s effort will be enough to seal the three points, Greenwood popped with the icing on the cake; scoring yet another goal for United deep into stoppage time.

With Sunday’s win, United stay in the second position with 63 points behind runaway leaders City but they have cut their lead to 11 with one game in hand.

As for Spurs, the chance of a top-four finish has further evaporated as they are currently in the seventh position with 49 points. Mourinho’s men are six points adrift of the last Champions League spot.