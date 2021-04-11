ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice on Sunday as West Ham and Leicester City played out a five-goal thriller in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Unfortunately, Ihenacho’s late brace was still not adequate as the Hammers edged the tie 3-2 to move back into fourth place on the table.

West Ham started Sunday’s tie brightly with two first-half goals from the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard who was on target in the 29th and 44th minutes.

The bad situation for Leicester City got even worse as they conceded a third goal three minutes into the second half but this time it was Jarrod Bowen who scored for West Ham.

The Hammers were on cruise control and even had a fourth goal by Issa Diop disallowed before Iheancho began what seemed like a possible comeback.

8 – Since February 3rd, when Jesse Lingard made his West Ham debut and Kelechi Iheancho scored his first Premier League goal of the season, no players have scored more goals in the competition than the pair (8 each). Redemption. pic.twitter.com/8pwxcVT2DG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

The EPL March Player of the Month Award winner reduced the deficit to 3-1 in the 70th minute after firing in a shot off an assist from Ricardo Pereira.

Iheanacho was on target again in stoppage time to take his tally in the EPL to eight goals but it was too little too late to earn Leicester City a share of the spoils.

Despite the loss, Leicester City remains in the third position with 56 points from 31 games while the Hammers are back in the fourth spot just one point adrift of the Foxes.