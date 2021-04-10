A keenly-contested tie is on the cards tonight as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona face-off in the 279th El Clasico at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Apart from the bragging rights, Saturday’s El Clasico is crucial for the title ambitions for both Real Madrid and Barcelona and a win gives either of these sides the chance to go top of the table with Atletico Madrid not playing until Sunday.

Atletico are on 66 points after 29 games while Barcelona are on 65 and Real Madrid are on 63 after the same number of games.

Going by what obtains on the log, third-placed Los Blancos would go level on points with Los Rojiblancos, but Zinedine Zidane’s side have the head-to-head advantage.

Earlier in the season, Real Madrid won the Clasico 3-1 at the Camp Nou, with Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric all getting on the scoresheet. Ansu Fati scored Barcelona’s only goal.

While Real Madrid will be hoping to make it a double, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates will be gunning for revenge with their recent impressive run.

Kick-off is 8.00 pm

Zinedine Zidane starts Militao in central defence with Nacho.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior



Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba; Lionel Messi, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele

Kick-off at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.



Free kick to Barcelona as Lionel Messi is brought down

5mins: The game is yet to settle down but Barcelona have had a majority of ball possession.

Vinicius breaks into the Barcelona box but the first touch of the Brazilian lets him down

Six minutes into the game, Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

Casemerio wins a free kick for Real Madrid

The first corner kick of the game is in Real Madrid’s favour

Modric adjudged to have committed a foul but the Croatian feels otherwise

GOAL!! Benzema scores

Exquisite backheel finish by the Frenchman Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

CLOSE!! Lionel drives into the Real Madrid box and pulls out cross but Dembele failed to connect with his head

Barcelona win their first corner kick and they take it hurriedly

Real Madrid with a free-kick inside their box

YELLOW CARD: Barcelona’s Pedri with the night’s first booking

Benzema to take the free-kick for Real Madrid and it is way off-target

Vinicius tries to wriggle through the Barcelona defence he is brought down and wins a free kick for Real Madrid just outside the box

GOAL!! Toni Kroos takes it for Real Madrid and it is deflected into the net

Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Real Madrid have scored with their two-goal attempts tonight

Barcelona bossing the ball possession at 67% compared to Real Madrid’s 33% but they have nothing to show for that

Dembele goes down in the Real Madrid box but the referee waved off the penalty shout

Messi’s shot blocked again…The Argentine is hoping to break his run of six games without a goal against Los Blancos in what could be his final Clasico

Substitution: Lucas Vazquez is injured and is replaced by Alvaro Odriozola.

Two minutes added time

CLOSE: Messi swings in the corner from the right.

Courtois with a brave safe from another attempt from Messi

Half Time: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Second half underway with Real Madrid

Substitution: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest replaced by Antoine Griezmann

Good play by Real Madrid but Kroos shot the ball hurriedly over the bar after a good pass from Benzema

The heavy downpour gradually having effect on the game

Griezmann comes close but already flagged offside

Benzema elects to shoot from a promising position but he fails to keep the ball down

We are gradually approaching the half-hour mark and it is still Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

GOAL: Barcelona pull one back through Oscar Mingueza with Jordi Alba providing the assist

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Some neat football here as Jordi Alba from Barcelona plays a 1-2 with Lionel Messi.

Free kick for Barcelona as Casemiro commits a rough foul on Antoine Griezmann

Messi hits it straight at the wall

Substitution: Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets replaced by Sergi Roberto

Fourth corner kick taken by Real Madrid

Nacho gets a yellow card for a foul on Messi, he would miss Real Madrid’s next game

Messi with the free-kick for Barcelona and he hits it against the wall again



A flurry of changes by Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is replaced by Isco, Vinicius off for Marcelo and Benzema makes way for Mariano Diaz

We are into the final 15 minutes and it is Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Drenched Messi rushes for a jersey change

Double changes for Barcelona as Braithwaite and Trincao replace the duo of Pedri and Ousmane Dembele

Penalty shout by Barcelona

Waved off by the referee and Jordi Alba booked for dissent

Yellow Card: Casemerio booked for a foul on Messi

RED CARD: Another nasty challenge gets Casemiro another card and he has been sent off

A better free-kick from Messi but Courtois does the needful

Four minutes added time

Close… Barcelona almost get the equaliser at the death but denied by the cross bar

FT: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

