A keenly-contested tie is on the cards tonight as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona face-off in the 279th El Clasico at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.
Apart from the bragging rights, Saturday’s El Clasico is crucial for the title ambitions for both Real Madrid and Barcelona and a win gives either of these sides the chance to go top of the table with Atletico Madrid not playing until Sunday.
Atletico are on 66 points after 29 games while Barcelona are on 65 and Real Madrid are on 63 after the same number of games.
Going by what obtains on the log, third-placed Los Blancos would go level on points with Los Rojiblancos, but Zinedine Zidane’s side have the head-to-head advantage.
Earlier in the season, Real Madrid won the Clasico 3-1 at the Camp Nou, with Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric all getting on the scoresheet. Ansu Fati scored Barcelona’s only goal.
While Real Madrid will be hoping to make it a double, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates will be gunning for revenge with their recent impressive run.
Kick-off is 8.00 pm
Zinedine Zidane starts Militao in central defence with Nacho.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba; Lionel Messi, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele
Kick-off at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.
Free kick to Barcelona as Lionel Messi is brought down
5mins: The game is yet to settle down but Barcelona have had a majority of ball possession.
Vinicius breaks into the Barcelona box but the first touch of the Brazilian lets him down
Six minutes into the game, Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
Casemerio wins a free kick for Real Madrid
The first corner kick of the game is in Real Madrid’s favour
Modric adjudged to have committed a foul but the Croatian feels otherwise
GOAL!! Benzema scores
Exquisite backheel finish by the Frenchman Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona
CLOSE!! Lionel drives into the Real Madrid box and pulls out cross but Dembele failed to connect with his head
Barcelona win their first corner kick and they take it hurriedly
Real Madrid with a free-kick inside their box
YELLOW CARD: Barcelona’s Pedri with the night’s first booking
Benzema to take the free-kick for Real Madrid and it is way off-target
Vinicius tries to wriggle through the Barcelona defence he is brought down and wins a free kick for Real Madrid just outside the box
GOAL!! Toni Kroos takes it for Real Madrid and it is deflected into the net
Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
Real Madrid have scored with their two-goal attempts tonight
Barcelona bossing the ball possession at 67% compared to Real Madrid’s 33% but they have nothing to show for that
Dembele goes down in the Real Madrid box but the referee waved off the penalty shout
Messi’s shot blocked again…The Argentine is hoping to break his run of six games without a goal against Los Blancos in what could be his final Clasico
Substitution: Lucas Vazquez is injured and is replaced by Alvaro Odriozola.
Two minutes added time
CLOSE: Messi swings in the corner from the right.
Courtois with a brave safe from another attempt from Messi
Half Time: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
Second half underway with Real Madrid
Substitution: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest replaced by Antoine Griezmann
Good play by Real Madrid but Kroos shot the ball hurriedly over the bar after a good pass from Benzema
The heavy downpour gradually having effect on the game
Griezmann comes close but already flagged offside
Benzema elects to shoot from a promising position but he fails to keep the ball down
We are gradually approaching the half-hour mark and it is still Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
GOAL: Barcelona pull one back through Oscar Mingueza with Jordi Alba providing the assist
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona
Some neat football here as Jordi Alba from Barcelona plays a 1-2 with Lionel Messi.
Free kick for Barcelona as Casemiro commits a rough foul on Antoine Griezmann
Messi hits it straight at the wall
Substitution: Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets replaced by Sergi Roberto
Fourth corner kick taken by Real Madrid
Nacho gets a yellow card for a foul on Messi, he would miss Real Madrid’s next game
Messi with the free-kick for Barcelona and he hits it against the wall again
A flurry of changes by Real Madrid
Toni Kroos is replaced by Isco, Vinicius off for Marcelo and Benzema makes way for Mariano Diaz
We are into the final 15 minutes and it is Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona
Drenched Messi rushes for a jersey change
Double changes for Barcelona as Braithwaite and Trincao replace the duo of Pedri and Ousmane Dembele
Penalty shout by Barcelona
Waved off by the referee and Jordi Alba booked for dissent
Yellow Card: Casemerio booked for a foul on Messi
RED CARD: Another nasty challenge gets Casemiro another card and he has been sent off
A better free-kick from Messi but Courtois does the needful
Four minutes added time
Close… Barcelona almost get the equaliser at the death but denied by the cross bar
FT: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona
