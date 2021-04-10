ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool were momentarily back in the top four following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds started on a shaky note as they fell behind when Ollie Watkins gave the visitors the lead in the 43rd minute.

Watkins became the first player to score four Premier League goals against Liverpool in a season since Andrey Arshavin did so in 2008-09.

While Liverpool were gifted a quick opportunity to restore parity, Roberto Firmino blew the penalty kick awarded to the Reds in the latter stages of the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, got back their groove in the second half as Mohammed Salah netted the equaliser for Liverpool in the 57th minute.

As indicated by Opta Stats, Salah’s goal ended Liverpool’s run of 12 hours and 44 minutes without scoring from open play at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool knew they needed more than just a point from the home tie hence they piled pressure on the opponent, who had bashed them 7-2 in the first half of the league.

The pressure finally paid of in stoppage time when Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up with all-important goal that saw Liverpool snatch a 2 – 1 win.

With the victory, Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea into the fourth position with 52 points from 31 games.

The Blues though have a quick chance to reclaim their position if they avoid defeat against London rivals Crystal Palace.

In the day’s early kick off, Leeds United stunned Manchester City 2-1 away from home despite playing the entire second half a man less.

Stuart Dallas got the two goals for Leeds United in Saturday’s win as his club climbed to the 9th spot with 45 points from 31 games.

90 – Stuart Dallas is the first player to score a 90th minute winning goal against Man City at the Etihad since Robin van Persie for Man Utd in December 2012. Grab. pic.twitter.com/Isk03QZtaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2021

Manchester City still enjoy a massive 14-point cushion at the top of the table albeit with two more games played than the closest challenger.