Leeds United had two shots on target against Manchester City in Saturday’s early EPL kickoff and they scored both through Stuart Dallas to get an improbable 2-1 win over champions-elect, Manchester City, despite playing a majority of the match with 10 men.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the team that started against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League-in came Nathan Ake, who last played in December. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in midfield with Fernandinho while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Ferran Torres started in the three-man attack.

In the first leg of this encounter, both teams had pummeled each other for 90 minutes with the match ending 1-1 but, in this encounter, City stepped up on the possession and kept the ball for more minutes even though Leeds displayed resolute defending to guard their goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

Leeds created the first goal-scoring chance in the fourth minute but Raphinha cut back was missed by Patrick Bamford.

Again, on 16 minutes, another break down Leeds’ right flank saw Roberts try to hit Bamford but John Stones got in between the ball and the Leeds top scorer and the danger was gone. A penalty appeal was waved away by Andre Mariner in the 26th minute as City began to mount concerted efforts to break the deadlock.

Fernandinho burst through the Lees defence with five minutes left in the first half but with the goal at his mercy, Sterling side-footed wide.

Leeds drove down the pitch and after a mistake from Joao Cancelo, Bamford teed up Stuart Dallas crashed his shot off the post past Ederson. It was Leeds’ first shot on goal and what a goal. Just two minutes later, Liam Cooper got his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Jesus. After initially being shown a yellow card, Andre Mariner went to the monitor and changed his decision. Marcelo Bielsa sent on Pascal Struijk for Bamford.

Second half

The second half was all one-way traffic-with City stepping up the offensive to get the equaliser but Leeds defended deep and well.

As the pressure piled up, Leeds retreated more, defending the perimeter of their box. Zinchenko had a shot saved in the 54th minute and then Bernardo Silva should have scored six minutes later but somehow screwed his effort wide.

But City got their due on 76 minutes when a good passage of play between Silva and Torres opened up the Leeds defence and the Spaniard finished smartly past Meslier.

At that point, it looked a certain City winner was on the cards but the hard-running Leeds side held on to create a second chance for Dallas, which he put through Ederson’s legs to give Leeds an unlikely win.

Just like last weekend when West Brom blew Chelsea away, the early kickoff brought another surprise with City registering just their fourth league loss.