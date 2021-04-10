ES Setif v Enyimba @Stade du 8 Mai 1945 @8pm on April 11

Enyimba came from a goal down last weekend to win 2-1 and showed how good they can be when they are in offensive mode.

They should have scored more goals but just like they did away to Orlando Pirates in their CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

Fatai Osho’s men lead Group A with six points and need to consolidate their top spot with a good result away in Algeria but they must be very wary because the Algerians created enough chances in Aba to have gotten a win.

Enyimba captain, Austin Oladapo, will seek to continue his goal-scoring exploits, having scored in each group stage match-either from the penalty spot or with pile drivers from outside the box.

Current Form: ES Setif [L-W-L-W-L]; Enyimba [W-W-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

04/04/21 CCC Enyimba 2 – 1 ES Setif

Prediction: ES Setif 1-1 Enyimba

Real Madrid v Barcelona @Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano @8pm on April 10

Two points separate these two teams as the 279th El Clasico comes around and it is one of great consequence for both teams and Atletico Madrid could be the real winners of this encounter if it ends in a draw.

Uncharacteristically, both teams are behind Atletico in the race for La Liga but a title that looked dusted for Atletico two months ago has become a contest once again.

If Real win, they will go level on points with Atletico but if Barcelona win, they will go above the Colchoneros and will host Diego Simeone’s side on matchday 35.

Zinedine Zidane has to continue without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in central defence, which could see Casemiro drafted in and Fede Valverde given a start in midfield.

Barcelona are in buoyant form, having won six consecutive league matches and Ronald Koeman has no new injury worries with Gerard Pique in the travelling squad.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]; Barcelona [W-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

24/10/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 3 Real Madrid

01/03/20 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona

18/12/19 LAL Barcelona 0 – 0 Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

02/03/19 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 1 Barcelona

27/02/19 CDR Real Madrid 0 – 3 Barcelona

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Tottenham v Man. United @Tottenham Hotspur Stadium @4:30pm on April 11

Verbal missiles have been thrown by both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho leading into this encounter with renewed rumours that Harry Kane has started thinking of his future outside of Spurs.

Sunday’s encounter thus becomes a pivotal period in the season that has seen contrasting fortunes for Mourinho’s Spurs and Solskjaer’s United. Spurs are just three points off the fourth Champions League slot but the EPL games are running out.

A major factor in preparing for this match is United had to travel to Spain for their Europa League clash with Granada and the players could be feeling some fatigue after the 1000-mile journey but Spurs still need to capitalise by playing a high-tempo game.

Current Form: Tottenham [D-W-L-L-W]; Man. United [W-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

04/10/20 PRL Man. United 1 – 6 Tottenham

19/06/20 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Man. United

04/12/19 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Tottenham

25/07/19 ICC Tottenham 1 – 2 Man. United

13/01/19 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Man. United

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Man. United

West Ham v Leicester City @London Stadium @2:05pm on April 11

The top six usurpers clash on Sunday to strengthen their place in the top four or at the risk of being pegged back by the chasing elite.

Four points separate the Hammers and the Foxes in third and fourth place and in their first encounter this season, the Hammers scored three goals without reply at the King Power. Brendan Rodgers’ side has shown better form on the road-winning 10 of 15.

David Moyes must find stability without Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, who are both injured but they can look to the effervescence of Jesse Lingard to get a good result.

Current Form: West Ham [W-D-L-W-L]; Leicester [L-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

04/10/20 PRL Leicester 0 – 3 West Ham

22/01/20 PRL Leicester 4 – 1 West Ham

28/12/19 PRL West Ham 1 – 2 Leicester

20/04/19 PRL West Ham 2 – 2 Leicester

27/10/18 PRL Leicester 1 – 1 West Ham

Prediction: West Ham 2-3 Leicester City