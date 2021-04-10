ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has finally ended the speculations around his future as he officially signed a contract extension with Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers on Friday.

The centre-back signed a new deal until the summer of 2022 after playing a key role as the club secured their 55th league title.

Since joining Rangers as a free agent last summer, the former Mainz and Brighton & Hove Albion man has played 28 games in all competitions and provided three assists to his teammates.

Balogun while speaking with the Rangers’ official website expressed delight at the contract extension with the Light Blues.

He said: “Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work, and the way the club is a big family, I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.

“I am happy to be a part of the team that won the league, but what we have been saying recently is we are just getting started and I am happy that I can be a part of this. I wish I had been at a club and an environment like this early on in my career.

“I am very, very happy and proud that this can now be announced. One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox Stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”

Balogun who has featured majorly for German clubs like Werder Bremen, Hannover, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and SV Darmstadt 98 has also featured for English sides, Wigan and Brighton in his 13 years as a professional.