Manchester United secured a great result in the first leg quarter final games of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils romped to a 2-0 win away from home against LaLiga side Granada.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were the goal scorers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who now seemingly have one leg in the semi finals.

Rashford scored just after the half hour mark before Fernandes sealed victory from the penalty spot with a well taken spot kick in stoppage time.

In the other game involving an English team, Arsenal are walking a tight rope having being forced to a 1-1 draw by giant killers, Slavia Prague.

Up until the 86th minute, it was still a barren affair before Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock off an Aubameyang assist but the Gunners could not hold on as they conceded in the 90th minute.

Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka was in Slavia Prague’s line up and played for 85 minutes.

Having dumped out Leicester City and then Rangers, Arsenal were already warned about the Czech Republic club.

While Olayinka got a good result with Slavia Prague, it was even better for Samuel Chukwueze following the 1-0 away win recorded by Villareal against Dynamo Zagreb.

Gerrard Moreno got the only goal of the game, scoring from the penalty spot in the 44th.

Unai Emery’s men will look to consolidate on the away win in their second-leg tie.

In the other first leg quarter final game, Roma also secured another away win; coming from behind to beat Ajax 2-1.