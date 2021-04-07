ADVERTISEMENT

It was a pulsating encounter but, in the end, it was Kylian Mbappe hogging the headlights with a brace that saw PSG beat holders, Bayern Munich 3-2 at the Allianz Arena.

It was also Hansi Flick’s first UCL loss as Bayern Munich’s manager. The Bavarians started without their injured marksman, Robert Lewandowski, and also had Serge Gnabry missing because of COVID-19.

Mauricio Pochettino had the luxury of lining up both Neymar and Mbappe on Wednesday night and the two combined to wreak the most havoc on Bayern’s high defensive line.

The UCL defending champions had gone 19 UCL games without defeat, with their last defeat coming against Liverpool in March 2019 and they were heading for the best unbeaten record in the Champions League until PSG came into town on Wednesday.

Mbappe kicked it off for PSG in Munich just like he got the first goal away to Barcelona-getting on the end of a lofted pass from Neymar in the third minute.

This spurred Bayern into action and by the 10th minute, they had 75 per cent of ball possession. The Parisians gradually got a foothold and they got their second when Bayern’s defenders froze as Neymar picked out his Brazilian teammate, Marquinhos to score the second.

On 37 minutes, former PSG forward, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed Bayern back into the contest from a Benjamin Pavard cross. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Thomas Muller got Bayern’s equaliser with another header from a Joshua Kimmich cross.

It was game on and the Bayern pressure looked like it would yield a third but, on a counter, Mbappe got his second on 68 minutes. Despite 14 shots on target, Bayern could not find a third equaliser. But it is all to play for in the second leg at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday.

Porto 0-2 Chelsea

Two goals from two young Englishmen were all Chelsea needed to claim the first leg victory away to Porto even though the game was played in the neutral venue of the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. Mason Mount showed skill and accuracy to get Chelsea’s first goal in the 32nd minute.

Porto were better in the second half but Chelsea created the best chances and after Christian Pulisic blasted his effort against the crossbar, Ben Chilwell nicked the ball off Jesus Corona and rounded Agustin Marchesin to score the second on 85 minutes.

Chelsea were very accurate in Seville-scoring two of three shots, they got on target and they just need to keep their concentration to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2012.