ADVERTISEMENT

The recent superlative performances of Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has earned him yet another nomination for a highly-rated award.

The Nigerian striker has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award in March alongside five others.

Iheanacho scored seven goals in four games for the Foxes in March thus helping the Foxes pick up seven Premier League points from a possible nine. The Foxes also reached the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup by defeating Manchester United 3-1, a match in which Iheanacho scored a brace.

The 24-year-old scored his first Premier League hat trick and goals in four consecutive games for the first time in his career in the period under review.

For the PFA Award, Iheanacho is nominated alongside Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

The 24-year-old was only last week voted as the Premier League Player of the Month making him the fourth Nigerian after Jay-Jay Okocha, Osaze Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo to so honoured.

Iheanacho is having the best period in his Leicester career after leaving Manchester City and he was only recently rewarded with an improved contract. The Nigerian forward now has a deal with the Foxes until 2024.