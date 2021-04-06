ADVERTISEMENT

A former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has revealed why the Nigeria national male football team has failed to dominate Africa football as it used to do in the past.

The former Super Eagles manager in an Instagram Live interview monitored by PREMIUM TIMES said that despite this, he will not judge the current Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

“The problem is I as a coach, I don’t like another coach talking about my job, for me now to start talking about Gernot Rohr, I wouldn’t like it and I wouldn’t want to do the same thing with the man.”

The former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder revealed that the situation of the country determines the performance of the super eagles.

“Well, I feel it’s unfair sometimes to the players and [people] say they are not good enough, I don’t think that is it because you are as good as the situation; as the people that surround you.

“I believe that Nigeria will always have solid players [because] it is the fact we are a very highly populated country and we will [always] have a solid team [but] it takes time and constituency to build a team to be solid, I believe we need to have youths in the system which makes it easier to get results,” he added.

The former Juventus player added that football has gone scientific and plays a huge role in the tactics of a team.

“Football has really changed and the truth is the modern-day game is now so scientifically-inclined which play a huge role in the tactics of the coaches” he added

Oliseh tutored Nigeria in fourteen matches and lost only two during that period.

Oliseh will unveil his autobiography titled “Audacity to refuse” on April 15, which will guide people through his time spent playing for Nigeria and top renowned European football clubs. It will also challenge the notions of racism, confronting corruption in the football administration of his country, and gaining both respect and criticism for refusing to accept limitations placed before minorities.

It also explores what it takes for a rising African star to embark on a life full of hurdles and trying encounters, from club to club and country to country, and yet still possessing the audacity to refuse.