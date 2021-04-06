ADVERTISEMENT

Onuachu gets 26th league goal

It looks like Paul Onuachu is on a streak that could be the best in his football career as the 2.01m tall forward took his tally for the season to 26 in Belgium First Division A. Onuachu struck the third goal-which proved to be the winner in Genk’s 3-2 away victory over OH Leuven on Monday. He scored the goal in the 83r minute and his teammates will thank him because OH Leuven pulled a goal back in the second minute of added-on time, which made Onuachu’s strike the winning goal. Genk are third on the league standings with 53 points from 32 games. Onuachu has scored 30 goals in 35 matches in all competitions-both for club and country.

Nwankwo is a record-setter with a 15th Serie A goal

Simeon [Simy] Nwankwo got his fourth brace of the 2020/21 Serie A season on Saturday, but Crotone still contrived to lose 4-3 away to Napoli. Nwankwo provided two quality finishes in the box on 25 minutes and three minutes into the second half. Despite Crotone’s position as the bottom-placed side in Italy’s top flight, Nwankwo has continued to score with surprising regularity. He has scored braces against Lazio, Torino, and Benevento, but Crotone have lost twice when he has conjured up these braces. Crotone have 15 points from 29 matches, nine points from safety, with nine matches left in the season.

Osimhen scores fourth league goal

Since his big move from Lille last summer, Napoli fans have been waiting for Victor Osimhen to score regularly but the Super Eagles forward has been hampered by injuries and COVID-19 but on Saturday he scored a second goal in four league game when Napoli held off Crotone 4-3 at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. Osimhen scored the second to give Napoli a two-goal lead, but Crotone fought back until Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed all three points with the fourth goal in the 72nd minute. Napoli is in fifth position-tied on points with Juventus, whom they meet on Wednesday in their game in hand. Osimhen has made eight starts in his 14 Serie A appearances.

Moses gets back in goal-scoring groove

Victor Moses has now scored a goal in two consecutive games for Spartak Moscow. On Sunday, he opened the scoring away to Rostov, and they ended up winning 3-2 to strengthen their hold on second place in the Russian Premier League. It was Moses’ third league goal, on loan from Chelsea, and his 13th league appearance in an injury-obstructed season. Spartak are second on the table with 47 points from 24 matches with six matches left in the season. Zenit St. Petersburg leads the table with 51 points from the same number of matches.