Even though the goals aren’t coming as regularly as many would have loved to see them, Victor Osimhen is gradually increasing his goals tally in the Seria A with Napoli.

Osimhen got one of the goals in Napoli’s narrow 4-3 win over bottom side Crotone on Saturday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples where another Nigerian, Simeon Nwankwo scored a brace to take his season tally to 15-a record for any Crotone player in the Serie A.

Osimhen who was on target in Lagos for the Super Eagles and scored Napoli’s second goal of the game, while Nwankwo opened the scoring for Crotone and added the second three minutes into the second half.

Osimhen was replaced by Andrea Petagna in stoppage time but has now scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Napoli this season. Nwankwo’s 15 goals have come in 29 league appearances for a Crotone team that is surely now bound for relegation.

Napoli are still occupying the fifth position just outside the Champions League region with 56 points from 28 games. Osimhen has endured a torrid start to life at Napoli with injuries and coronavirus limiting his appearances and of course goals.

However, the former Lille striker appears keen to prove his critics wrong and justify the humongous money paid to lure him from France to Italy.