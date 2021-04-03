ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been rewarded with a new deal with Premier League side, Leicester City following his recent superlative performances for the club.

Leicester City in an official statement on Saturday confirmed Iheanacho now has a new deal keeping him at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024. Iheanacho joined the Foxes from Manchester City in 2017 and he has made over 100 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 32 goals

Currently, the 24-year-old is enjoying the best form of his Leicester City career, having scored seven times in his last four appearances for the Foxes and has picked up the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March.

After signing the new deal, Iheanacho told LCFC.com: “I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

During his first season at Leicester, the striker featured for City 28 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals, including a brace against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and also went on to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.