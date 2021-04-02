Kwara United v Nasarawa United @Kwara Sports Complex @4pm on April 4

Two unheralded contenders for the 2020/21 NPFL title must be Kwara United and Nasarawa United-separated by three points, with Kwara atop the table with 33 points and Nasarawa in fourth place with 30 points.

In nine home matches at the Kwara Sports Complex, Biffo Abdullahi’s men have won six and drawn three, failing to score in just one of these matches, and they have Jude Steven angling to add to his seven league goals.

Nasarawa have not travelled well lately having lost four of the last five though they hauled in seven points from their first three away matches of the season.

Mohammed Baba Ganaru needs to get his team back on the strategy that gave them those points as the league reaches the crucial stage.

Will Kwara United be able to hold on to the top spot for another week or will Nasarawa return to their early season away form?

Current Form: Kwara United [W-W-L-D-D]; Nasarawa Utd [W-L-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

01/12/19 NPFL Nasarawa Utd 0 – 1 Kwara Utd

18/02/18 NPFL Nasarawa Utd 3 – 3 Kwara Utd

30/08/15 NPFL Nasarawa Utd 3 – 0 Kwara Utd

26/04/15 NPFL Kwara Utd 1 – 0 Nasarawa Utd

18/08/13 NPFL Nasarawa Utd 2 – 1 Kwara Utd

Prediction: Kwara Utd 2 – 1 Nasarawa Utd

Leicester City v Manchester City @King Power Stadium @5:30pm on April 3

When Leicester City travelled to the Etihad Stadium on EPL matchday 3 [City’s second match] in September, the Foxes smashed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 5-2 with Jamie Vardy hitting a hat-trick and at that point, Brendan Rodgers’ side led the Citizens by six points.

When they clash on Saturday-matchday 30, City are in pole position and 14 points better than the Foxes, who now need the points to claim one of the UEFA Champions League slots.

Leicester were imperious in beating Manchester United in their last match with Kelechi Iheanacho hitting a brace.

For the Foxes, both James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira are in contention while Guardiola has a full-strength squad to call on for this encounter. Will Leicester complete a first-ever league double or will City win their 15th consecutive away match to stretch their EPL record?

Current Form: Leicester [W-W-W-D-L]; Man. City [W-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

27/09/20 PRL Man. City 2 – 5 Leicester

22/02/20 PRL Leicester 0 – 1 Man. City

21/12/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Leicester

06/05/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Leicester

26/12/18 PRL Leicester 2 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Leicester 2 – 1 Man. City

PSG v Lille @Parc des Princes @4pm on April 3

With eight matches left in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, PSG and Lille are locked on 63 points at the top of the table with Lyon and Monaco lurking to take advantage of any slip by the leaders.

Lille have gone off the boil and have lost their last two matches, and their record against PSG is not the best. The last time they had a victory to celebrate against their more monied opponents was in 2019. When Mauricio Pochettino is preparing for Saturday’s encounter, he will have one eye on the UCL clash away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Injuries will also hamper Pochettino as Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, are all ruled out while there are doubts over the fitness of Abdou Diallo, Alessandro Florenzi, and Pablo Sarabia.

Will PSG’s gaze at the UCL lower their guard against Lille in Lille?

Current Form: PSG [W-W-L-D-W]; Lille [L-L-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

17/03/21 CDF PSG 3 – 0 Lille

20/12/20 LI1 Lille 0 – 0 PSG

26/01/20 LI1 Lille 0 – 2 PSG

22/11/19 LI1 PSG 2 – 0 Lille

14/04/19 LI1 Lille 5 – 1 PSG

Prediction: PSG 3 – 1 Lille

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich @Red Bull Arena @5:30pm on April 3

Robert Lewandowski will be missing from this encounter and immediately Leipzig supporters believe they have as good as any chance to get one over the league leaders and reduce the gap to one point with seven matches left in the Bundesliga season. But that is not the only injury Hansi Flick has to deal with, as both Jerome Boateng and Alphonso Davies will also be absent.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick-former manager and sporting director of Leipzig told the Bundesliga website, “RB are in a position where they practically have to win the game to stay in the title race. It’s leaning towards Bayern at the moment, but that game will be a big indication of who will win. If it’s a draw or if RB win, then it could really be an exciting race until the final day of the season.” Will Bayern be made to rue Lewandowski’s absence?

Current Form: RB Leipzig [W-D-L-W-W]; Bayern Munich [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

05/12/20 BUN Bayern Munich3 – 3 RB Leipzig

09/02/20 BUN Bayern Munich0 – 0 RB Leipzig

14/09/19 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Bayern Munich

25/05/19 DFP RB Leipzig 0 – 3 Bayern Munich

11/05/19 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 0 Bayern Munich

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Bayern Munich