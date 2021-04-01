ADVERTISEMENT

The Embassy of Nigeria in Thailand has sent a congratulatory message to the Nigerian coach of Suphanburi FC, Adebayo Gbadebo, on the escape of the club from relegation.

In a telephone conversation with Gbadebo on Thursday, the former Stationery Stores defender revealed it was a dicey affair until the last minute on Sunday when the league season ended.

“Going into the last match against Sukhothai, it was win or bust, which was why I was so emotional when the referee blew the whistle and I knew we had survived a long and arduous season,” Gbadebo told PREMIUM TIMES.

The concluded 2020 Thai League 1 football season lasted all of 15 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gbadebo continued, “We had to operate a lean budget and at a point in the season, our best three players got injured at the same time, which made it more difficult for us in the league.”

After saving his team on the last day, the Nigeria Embassy in Thailand sent Gbadebo a congratulatory letter that read: “The Embassy of Nigeria, Bangkok, wishes to congratulate you and Suphanburi Football Club for your achievement of steering the club to victory over Sukhothai and saving it from relegation.

“The Embassy wishes to also appreciate the fact that you made Nigeria proud for this achievement. It, therefore, urges you to remain steadfast in your drive for greater success.

“Please accept the assurances of the Chargé d’affaires, ad interim.” Olushola S. Seriki, the First Secretary/Consular Officer, signed the letter.

Gbadebo said he was surprised by the letter from the Embassy but deeply honoured at the gesture.

The former U-20 Nigerian international has been the Suphanburi FC manager since June 4, 2019.