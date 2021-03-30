ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen months after filing out for their first game in this Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series, the Super Eagles are set for their last game and it is against the Crocodiles of Lesotho against whom they have a great head-to-head record.

Though the game is a dead rubber as the Super Eagles have long qualified for the showpiece event in Cameroon, there is so much fanfare around Tuesday’s tie as it marks the return of the national team to Lagos after a long while.

This is actually the Super Eagles’ first competitive game in Lagos in two decades and the expectation is that Gernot Rohr’s men will deliver goals to the fans.

In the reverse fixture between Nigeria and Lesotho, the Super Eagles won 4-2 and the firepower in the team should make it a double.

In the five games played in the qualifiers so far, the Super Eagles won three and drew twice.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

The kick-off time is 5.00 pm.