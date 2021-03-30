ADVERTISEMENT

It was another Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] matchday laced with goals as Kwara United defeated Katsina United away from home to consolidate their top position on the table.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team secured their win on the road as they continue to mount an unlikely challenge for the NPFL title. Michael Ohanu scored a late goal to give the Harmony Boys the important 2-1 victory which maintained their top spot in the league.

The Ilorin-based side started on a bright note with Afeez Nasiru giving them the lead in the sixth minute but Joseph Atule levelled for the home team before the half time break.

Kwara United top the log with 33 points from 18 matches.

At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa United thrashed Lobi Stars 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches. Coach Kennedy Boboye’s team started with a good account of them as Ikechukwu Nwani scored his second goal of the season to give the hosts the lead while Mfon Udoh’s brace in the first half secured the victory for the Promise Keepers. Akwa United are third on the log after the victory with 32 points.

It rained goals in Lafia as Nasarawa United defeated Abia Warriors 5-3 with Silas Nwankwo bagging a hat trick to become the second player to achieve that accolade this season.

Fatal Abdullahi gave Abia Warriors the lead before Ikenna Offor equalised for the hosts. Nwankwo scored the second goal for coach Bala Nikyu’s team but Godwin Obaje produced an instant response to level up for the Warriors.

Abdullahi pulled one back from the spot but Nwankwo got his hat-trick in the 79th minute to seal a fine performance for the Solid Miners. The victory means Nasarawa United are now fourth on the log with 30 points

In Kaduna, Kano Pillars made it three wins in three matches after the French coach Lionel Soccioa departed the club. Pillars beat Heartland 2-1 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United handed Sunshine Stars a defeat to make it 11 games without a win. Godwin Aguda first half goal was the only difference in the encounter as Sunshine Stars dropped to the relegation zone.

Tosin Omoyele’s goal after just two minutes secured a victory for the People’s Elephant against Dakkada United and took them to sixth place on the NPFL table, with three games in hand.

Samuel Stone converted from the spot to give Jigawa Golden stars the three points against MFM.

Warri Wolves recorded their fifth win of the season in a 3-1 win over Ifeanyi Ubah while Plateau United defeated Rangers 2-1.

Results

Akwa United 3-0 Lobi Stars

Rivers United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Nasarawa United 5-3 Abia Warriors

Katsina United 1-2 Kwara United

Adamawa United 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Kano Pillars 2-1 Heartland FC

Warri Wolves 3-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 MFM

Enyimba FC 1-0 Dakkada FC