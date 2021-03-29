ADVERTISEMENT

Players and officials of the Nigeria men’s national football team returned to Lagos on Sunday via the waterways the same way they travelled for their penultimate game in the AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic.

The videos and pictures shared by some of the players, accompanying journalists and officials of the team as well as the Lagos State Waterways Authority suggest that the Super Eagles crew found the option of travelling by water fun-filled.

Victorious @NGSuperEagles on a cruise to Nigeria after destroying noisy and lousy Benin 🇧🇯. This is one experience you can’t forget in your lifetime. Powered by @TalktoLaswa pic.twitter.com/hOh60dSFkP — MR OLAWALE QUADRY (@walequadry) March 28, 2021

This the first time since independence that the country’s national football team will travel from Nigeria for an international engagement and opt to go by boat.

Before heading to their camp at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media revealed the Super Eagles had a stopover at Ilashe at one of the beach houses for lunch and relaxation.

UPDATE: The @NGSuperEagles of Nigeria and the full technical crew made a stop at Ilashe to chill at one of the Beach Houses for Lunch and relaxation before heading back to their hotel in Victoria Island. The Lagos Waterways enjoyment 🛳🛳🚢🚢#ForAGreaterLagos @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/1cmphPfer2 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 28, 2021

The team will take Sunday off and have a light session on Monday ahead of the final qualifying game against Lesotho on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Super Eagles emerged as one of the participating teams at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon even before the 1-0 win over the Benin Republic in Porto Novo on Saturday. That win sealed a double over the Beninoise and ended an eight-year unbeaten run for the Squirrels at the Stade Charles de Gaulle.

Substitute Paul Onuachu secured all the points with a powerful header three minutes into added time, ensuring that the Squirrels will have to avoid defeat away in Freetown on Tuesday to be sure of a place in Cameroon.

The Eagles had edged the Squirrels 2-1 when both teams met in Uyo 16 months ago.