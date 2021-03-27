ADVERTISEMENT

Games involving the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles are not readily available on television screens as they were in the past.

TV rights issues around games on the African continent are now complicated; a development that has made watching national team games more difficult than it used to be.

As it would have been noticed, none of the top cable TV providers have made any announcement about airing Saturday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game between Benin Republic and Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles.

However, there is cheering information on the Nigeria Football Federation official Twitter page, explaining to fans how they can catch a glimpse of the Super Eagles game through their multiple platforms:

The NFF wrote: “ Watch the @NGSuperEagles tackle the Squirrels of Benin live on NFF TV: http://thenff.com/nff-live-tv. And on Nigeria Super Eagles (Verified) Facebook page and on Nigeria Super Eagles YouTube Channel. Don’t miss the action. Kick-off: 5 pm”

The Super Eagles are looking to seal their place at next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr’s men, however, have a tricky tie against a Benin Republic national football team who are unbeaten at home in the last eight years.

PREMIUM TIMES will also be serving Live Updates from the Super Eagles’ match from 4.45 p.m.