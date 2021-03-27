ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in the run for two awards in the English Premier League (EPL) for the month of March.

The superlative performances by the 24-year old in March have earned him double nominations: the Player of the Month award as well as the Goal of the Month gong.

Harry Kane, Riyad Mahrez, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard are also in the running for the Player of the Month award.

Other players nominated are: Andreas Christensen, Leandro Trossard and Illan Meslier.

Iheanacho’s nomination is not a surprise going by his superb recent displays which saw him score in four successive games for the first time in his career.

Iheanacho also scored his first EPL hat-trick in the period under review in the game against Sheffield United.

One of Iheanacho’s goals in which his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi provided the assist was shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award.

The goal was scored against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Some of the players that are contesting the Goal of the Month award with Iheanacho include Eric Lamela, Lingard, Mason Mount, among others.

Now with the Nigeria national team, Iheanacho will be looking to help the Super Eagles finish their campaign in the AFCON qualifiers in grand style with games against Benin Republic in Porto Novo and Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium next Tuesday.