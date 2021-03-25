ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, has stated that match tickets for the much-anticipated Super Eagles game on Tuesday against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium will not be on sale.

Since the Super Eagles camp opened on Sunday at the Eko Hotels & Suites, fans have been jostling to catch a glimpse of the three-time African champions who are returning to play in Lagos after almost a decade.

However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and strict orders from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as regards the number of fans permitted in match venues, the Lagos State Sports Commission has opted against selling match tickets for the Super Eagles’ final AFCON qualifying match.

Mr Aiyepeku said: “CAF has uniquely given us permission to have a very limited crowd in the stadium for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions in the interest of public safety. As we continue to fight this deadly virus, I want to inform our fans that the game is not open to the general public. Tickets will not be sold.

“We are working with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on a strict selection process for the few fans that will be in the stands. We know most Lagosians really want to see the Super Eagles and we are hopeful that as we all continue to do our part in the effort to fight this pandemic, the Super Eagles will soon be able to play in Lagos before a full capacity crowd cheering them on. Unfortunately, it won’t be for this game,” Mr Aiyepeku added.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered CAF only allowed for just 30 per cent capacity at the stadium which means less than 8,000 can watch the Eagles at the 30,000-capacity Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Meanwhile, the sports commission boss said the State Government is working hard to successfully host the match as all hands are on deck to ensure both the Nigeria and Lesotho contingent enjoy the famous Lagos hospitality throughout their stay in the state.

Football fans have also been barred from watching the Super Eagles training sessions ahead of the Lesotho game coming up on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.