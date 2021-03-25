ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of what would be the first Super Eagles game in Lagos in 10 years, players and officials of the team on Wednesday night, visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Led by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, the Super Eagles team was hosted at the Lagos House in Marina.

Excitement

Apart from Ahmed Musa, none of the present Super Eagles players have ever played a game in Lagos and they expressed delight they would be doing so in a few days’ time when they trade tackles with Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Semi Ajayi, who plays his club football in England with West Brom, said he is excited with the prospect of playing his first game in Lagos

“I’m delighted to be back in Lagos,” the West Brom defender said. “I have a lot of family here and I spend a lot of time here when visiting my family members so Lagos is somewhere I’m very comfortable with and I’m glad that the Super Eagles are back.”

Joe Aribo told ACL Sports “he can’t wait to feel the nice feeling of playing in Lagos.”

“To be fair I’ve not experienced it but I know it’s going to be amazing playing football in Lagos because we’re back home, it would be a nice feeling to go out there and I can’t wait honestly.”

Alex Iwobi said he expects the ‘Lagos energy’ to be on display during Tuesday’s tie.

“Of course I’m looking forward to the game in Lagos, I know the fans are going to bring the energy we need and it’s not just me but I can tell you everyone is looking forward to playing that game,” the Everton attacker said.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho, the Super Eagles have a date with Benin Republic on Saturday in Porto Novo, where a point will help book their spot in Cameroon.