The UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter final matches were played on Wednesday and Falcons’ captain, Asisat Oshoala was on the score sheet as Barcelona beat Manchester City 3-0 in Monza.

Barcelona were the better side from the off but they were held at bay by the goalkeeping heroics of City goalkeeper, Ellie Roebuck.

The pressure finally told on 35 minutes when the ball broke for Oshoala on the edge of the City box and she unleashed an unstoppable shot past Roebuck for a deserved opener.

The City stopper had denied Oshoala with a point-blank save in the 15th minute. This was Oshoala’s 18th goal of the season.

The second goal came from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute from Mariona Caldentey after Oshoala was upended in the box by substitute Demi Stokes.

City were awarded their own spot kick just three minutes later but Chloe Kelly’s effort was saved. Oshoala came off in the 70th minute for Jennifer Hermoso as City pushed for a consolation and it was Hermoso who added gloss to the result with the third goal-pouncing on a rebound off the post.

This was Barcelona’s 26th victory in 27 competitive matches since they lost against Wolfsburg in the 2020 UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals in August.

The loss, however, continues City’s dismal record against Spanish teams in the UWCL, that has seen them unable to get a win in five matches.

In other matches, defending champions, Lyon won 1-0 away at PSG; Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1; and Bayern Munich were too good for Rosengard with a 3-0 first leg lead. The second legs are scheduled for next Wednesday.