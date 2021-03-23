ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria men’s national football team-the Super Eagles are set to hold their first training session ahead of their Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

At the last count, 20 out of the 24 players invited have arrived the Eko Hotel camp base ahead of Tuesday’s planned training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Update! 20 players now in camp. Musa, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Ajayi, Onyekuru, Etebor, Adeleke, Awaziem, Shehu, Iwuala, Noble, Iwobi, Balogun, Aribo, Ebuehi, Maduka, Collins, Onuachu, Uzoho, Sanusi. Getting set for morning fitness session. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 23, 2021

Those who arrived Tuesday morning were the duo of Francis Uzoho and FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi.

Monday evening witnessed an influx with Alex Iwobi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Chidozie Awaziem breezing in from their respective bases.

The Enyimba duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala, who are new faces in the Super Eagles setup, also arrived in camp on Monday, few hours after helping their club to an away win in their NPFL game against Sunshine Stars.

After four matches in Group L, the Super Eagles are in the first position with eight points while Benin Republic are a close second with seven points.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are third on the log with three points and Lesotho are bottom with just two points in the series.

Interestingly, all the four teams in Group L still have a chance of qualifying for the next AFCON tournament scheduled to be held in Cameroon.

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions finished third at the last edition of the biennial tournament held in Egypt.