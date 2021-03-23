ADVERTISEMENT

It was goal fiesta on matchday 17 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with 25 goals recorded in nine matches with three away wins.

Kwara United thrashed Adamawa United 5-0 at the Ilorin Township Stadium to return to the summit of the log with Steven Jude netting the first hattrick of the season.

Three away wins were also recorded-Pillars won 2-1 away at Wikki; Enyimba compounded Sunshine Stars miserable run in Lagos with a 1-0 win and also in Lagos, Akwa United handed MFM their second home loss of the season.

In Ilorin, Kwara United started brightly with Ohanu Michael scoring in the sixth minute. Steven Jude scored the first in his hattrick on 35 minutes and the Coach Biffo-tutored side headed into the half time break two goals to the good.

Jude bagged his brace in the 60th minute when his shot flashed past the Adamawa United goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later Micheal made it four for the Ilorin-based team. Jude recorded the first hat-trick of the NPFL 21 season and his first ever career hat trick as he converted a low curled close range shot seven minutes into added-on time at the end of the match.

Kano Pillars defeated Wikki Tourist 2-1 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi to record their second away win and go level on points with Kwara United at the NPFL summit.

Other Games

Abia Warriors extended their unbeaten run to eight as they dismantled Katsina United 3-1 to maintain their eighth position on the log. The Imama Amapakabo tutored side struggled at the beginning of the season but have now found their rhythm.

Obioma Chukwuemeka tapped in Samuel Christian cross to give Abia the lead on 33 minutes, Eighth minutes later, Paul Samson doubled the lead from a set piece.

Fatai Abdullahi Oluwadayo sealed the victory for Abia Warriors in the 67th minute while Ahmed Rasheed scored the consolation for the visitor from the spot 11 minutes to the end.

In Lagos, Both MFM and Sunshine suffered defeats from Akwa United and Enyimba respectively. Obi Samson’s first goal of the season secured all three points for Enyimba and Sunshine Stars remaining winless in ten games.

Enyimba became the first team in the league to win three away matches this season with victory against Adamawa United, Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars.

Goals from Mfon Udoh and Ikechukwu Nwani in each half secured Akwa United’s second win away in the NPFL as they beat MFM in Lagos.

The victory saw the Uyo based side record an eighth win of the season, with the team in third position on the table with 29 points, a point behind joint leaders Kwara United and Kano Pillars. Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr and his assistants were at the Agege Stadium to watch the game.

Heartland and Warri Wolves shared the spoils at the Dan Anyiam Stadium while Rangers defeated Nasarawa United 2-0. Ifeanyi Ubah will host Jigawa Golden Star at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Tuesday.

Results

Lobi Stars 4-1 Rivers United

Abia Warriors 3-1 Katsina United

Kwara United 5-0 Adamawa United

Wikki Tourist 1-2 Kano Pillars

Heartland 1-1 Warri Wolves

MFM FC 1-2 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Enyimba

Rangers 2-0 Nasarawa United