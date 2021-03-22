ADVERTISEMENT

The Enyimba duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala arrived at the Super Eagles Eko Hotel camp after helping their club to another victory in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Both played crucial roles as the People’s Elephant secured a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Noble, apart from keeping a clean sheet, also provided the assist that saw Enyimba compound the woes of Sunshine Stars who are now without a win in 10 NPFL matches.

Noble in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES after the win at the Soccer Temple said he was delighted with his maiden call-up to the national team and is ready to make the most of the opportunity.

“I am really happy with the Super Eagles call-up, I think it is a reward for past hard work and not for just what I did in today’s game,” Noble noted.

“It is a great chance for me, and I plan to make the best use of the opportunity by even working harder in the camp,” the Enyimba goalkeeper added.

While Iwuala declined comments about his maiden call-up to the national team, he showed flashes of brilliance against the Akure Gunners and. He was arguably the most-fouled player in the match.

With the arrival of Noble and Anayo, the number of players in the Super Eagles’ camp increased to 11.

The early birds include Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi.

Henry Onyekuru, Ogehenekaro Etebo, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdulahi and Adekunle Adeleke are also in the Super Eagle camp.

The Super Eagles need at least a point from the two matches-against Benin Republic and Lesotho on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.