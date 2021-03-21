ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester City are through to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time in 39 years courtesy of a brace from their in-form Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 24-year-old continued where he stopped with his first hattrick against Sheffield United and added a brace and an assist against a Manchester United side desperate for a first domestic honour since 2017.

The first was a gift as Iheanacho pounced on a short back pass from Fred, and rounded Dean Henderson before tapping into an empty net-1-0 to Leicester even though the Foxes had not imposed their game on United. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made major changes to his starting 11; leaving out Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Luke Shaw. In came Paul Pogba, who scored the winner against AC Milan in the Europa League, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, and Donny van de Beek.

For Leicester, Brendan Rodgers had to shuffle his pack with James Maddison, James Justin, Harvey Barnes, and Ricardo Pereira out injured and he started with a 3-2-3-2 formation to give a good defensive foundation to his team.

Seven minutes before half time, Mason Greenwood equalised. Seven minutes into the second half, United allowed Youri Tielemans advance up the pitch after collecting a pass from Iheanacho and the Belgian international needed no further invitation to shoot to give the Foxes another lead.

On 64 minutes, Solksjaer sent on Fernandes, McTominay, Shaw, and Edinson Cavani and immediately United started peppering the Leicester rearguard but it was Leicester that got the game’s fourth goal when Dennis Praet won a free-kick after a foul by McTominay.

Marc Albrighton swung in a cross that was missed by everybody but Iheanacho who had made his way to the back post and the Nigerian put his header beyond Henderson to kill off the tie.

Fernandes had a free-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Leicester held firm to book their trip to Wembley to face Southampton.

The other semifinal match will be between Manchester City and Chelsea.