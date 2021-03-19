ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka and his Slavia Prague teammates have been handed another tough tie after seeing off Rangers in the round of 16 of this season’s Europa League.

The quarterfinal draw conducted on Friday sees them facing Arsenal for a place in the semi-finals.

After his heroic performance in the Round of 16 where he got one of the goals that aided his team’s progress to the quarterfinal, Olayinka will be hoping for a repeat against the Gunners.

The 25-year old has scored three goals in the Europa League this season and 10 across all competitions.

Another Nigerian still in contention in the Europa League is Samuel Chukwueze. His Villarreal team has been handed a tricky draw against Dinamo Zagreb who bounced Tottenham Hotspur out in the Round of 16 in stunning fashion. Despite losing 2-0 to Spurs in London, Dinamo turned things around with a 3-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s men.

Dinamo and Villarreal played a decade ago in the group stage of the same competition and Dinamo won 2-0 in the first leg at the Maksimir Stadium but lost 0-3 in the return match in Spain.

In other pairings, Manchester United will face Spanish side Granada, with a box office semi-final tie against one of Ajax or Roma lying in wait for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, if they progress.

The first quarterfinal matches are on April 8, and the return matches on April 15, while the semifinals are scheduled for April 29 and May 6.

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday, May 26 at the Gdansk Arena in Poland. The stadium was due to host the 2020 final, but after the tournament was delayed due to COVID-19, the showpiece took place in Cologne, Germany and Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2.

The winner Europa League winner will win a direct place in the group stage of the Champions League next season.