With the boys technically separated from the men, the UEFA Champions League is now at the business end with just eight teams left gunning for the most-prized club football silverware.

The football world has its attention turned to Nyon, Switzerland, where the eagerly anticipated draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final will be conducted by noon.

With the likes of Barcelona and Juventus out of contention, it will be the first time in 16 years that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the UCL quarter-finals draw.

Unlike in previous stages, all remaining eight teams can draw anyone for their two-legged UCL quarter-final, and based on the quarter-final match-ups, the draw for the semi-final will also take place on Friday.

The eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw are Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. Only one Super Eagles player, Zaidu Sanusi, is still in contention in the Champions League.

The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14.

There are four German managers in the quarterfinal draw. Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea; Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool; Hansi Flick with Bayern Munich, and Edin Terzic with Borussia Dortmund. We are underway in Nyon and UEFA Deputy General Secretary, Giorgio Marchetti will conduct the draws. Former Bayern Munich forward, Hamit Altintop is the ambassador for the quarterfinal and semifinal draws. FC Porto will face Chelsea In a repeat of last year’s final; Bayern will face PSG And the fourth quarter-final, Real Madrid will face Liverpool The English teams do not get to meet in the quarterfinal so all three can go through to the semis. Semi-final 1 – Bayern Munich/PSG v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund Semi-final 2 – Real Madrid/Liverpool v FC Porto/Chelsea