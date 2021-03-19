ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa United ascended to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 3-0 trouncing of Dakkada United on Thursday at the Lafia Stadium.

The Solid Miners put up a ruthless display in the first half; scoring all their three goals within half an hour.

Ikenna Offor gave Bala Nkiyu’s side an early lead as he scored from the penalty spot seven minutes into the game before Silas Nwankwo doubled the tally two minutes afterwards.

Offor was on target again in the 34th minute to make it 3-0 and Nasarawa United did not only preserve their lead till the end of the first half but for the entire duration of the match.

With the three points from Thursday’s matchday 16 tie, Nasarawa United took their tally to 27 points and the no.1 spot on the table.

While the trio of Kwara United, Enugu Rangers, and Kano Pillars also have 27 points, the Solid Miners have a slight edge with their superior goals’ difference.

How things stand after Thurdays's Matchday1⃣6⃣ fixtures#NPFL pic.twitter.com/xPd0IDouoX — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 18, 2021

In Jos, Plateau United thumped Sunshine Stars 3-1 with the trio of Oche Ochowechi, Ibrahim Mustapha, Uche Onwuasonaya all scoring in the first half before Kehinde Adeyemi netted a consolation for the visitors late in the game.

Katsina United also moved out of the relegation zone after their 2-0 win over Rangers International on Thursday.

A goal in each half from Rasheed Ahmed and Joseph Atule gave the Changi Boys some respite as they moved into the 16th spot on the NPFL table.