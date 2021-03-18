Despite admitting to receiving a resignation letter from their Technical adviser, Kano Pillars have accused their French coach, Lionel Soccoia, of absconding from his position.

According to a statement by Kano Pillars Media Officer, Idris Malikawa, the resignation letter from the French coach was tendered a few hours before Wednesday’s NPFL clash against Kwara United.

He, however, suggested the French tactician had long absconded from his duty as the Technical Adviser notably after the Match Day 15 fixture away to Abia Warriors last weekend, when they were trounced 4-1.

Mr Malikawa said the resignation letter would be looked into and a decision will be decided in line with the contract signed by the coach.

“He was not sighted today (Wednesday)… at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, venue of Pillars home matches,” Mr Malikawa said, even as he accused coach Soccoia of inculcating the habit of shunning important discussions cum meetings with the club whenever he was called upon.

In a related development, relegation-haunted Nigeria Professional Football League side, Warri Wolves, have announced they have parted ways with their coach, Evans Ogenyi.

Ogenyi was given the boot after the Seasiders played another uninspiring goalless draw at home against struggling Jigawa Golden Stars on Wednesday in an NPFL matchday 16 tie.

Warri Wolves’ Chief Executive Officer, Etu Moses, said the club had to wield the big stick on the non-performing coach since the huge financial motivation on the side was not translating to good results.

Mr Moses said the first-team assistant coach, Paul Offor, will be in charge of the club on an interim basis, pending the appointment of a new technical adviser.

“It’s very very unfortunate that of all the teams, we played a goalless draw with Jigawa Golden Stars,” Mr Moses stated emphatically.

“It shows that something is wrong somewhere and action has to be taken.”

“We have relieved Evans Ogenyi of his job as the team’s technical adviser.”

“Coach Paul Offor will be in charge of the team, pending when we will appoint a new technical adviser.”

“We thank him (Ogenyi) for his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

“We aren’t owing anybody. We have paid salaries and other entitlements up to date.”

In the last four games under Ogenyi’s watch, the Seasiders failed to win and managed to score only once. That goal came in the rescheduled Matchday 10 game with Enyimba International at home.

The club will be back in league action on Sunday, March 21, 2021, against Heartland FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

NPFL RESULTS MARCH 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa United 1 – 1 Abia Warriors

Akwa United 1 – 0 Ifeanyi Ubah United

Heartland Owerri 2 – 0 Wikki Tourist

Kano Pillars 2 – 0 Kwara United

Rivers United FC 2 – 0 MFM FC

Warri Wolves FC 0 – 0 Jigawa Golden Stars