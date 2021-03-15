ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 on Monday night at the Molineux Stadium to leapfrog both Tottenham and Everton into sixth place with 46 points, five points from Chelsea in the last UEFA Champions League spot.

It was a former Wolves forward, Diogo Jota, who scored with just seconds left on the clock in the first half. This was a sweeping move that involved all three Liverpool forwards gave Diogo the shooting chance and his shot just squeezed past the grasp of Rui Patricio.

Jurgen Klopp, for the second consecutive game gave a start to Diogo instead of Roberto Firmino and Fabinho started again in a midfield slot. Ozan Kabak again partnered Nathaniel Phillips in central defence but it was the home side who started the better.

Allison could have given away a penalty just two minutes into the match when he fumbled a high ball and then collided into Nelson Semedo. The Wolves wing-back went down like a sack of potatoes but referee Craig Pawson waved play on.

Mane went one-on-one with Rui Patricio on 13 minutes but the Wolves goalkeeper did enough to send Mane wide of the target. Last year, that would have been a sure goal for the Senegalese but he looked a little less confident than he normally is.

Another almost moment followed for Liverpool when Sane drove to the byline but his cutback to Mohamed Salah was thwarted by Patricio. Phillips had to get his head to deflect a cross meant for Willian Jose from Semedo with half an hour gone.

When the goal finally arrived-it was a counter sweeping move from midfield led by Mane, who exchanged passes with Salah before cushioning a pass into Jota’s path. The former Wolves forward did not break his step before shooting past Patricio, who really should have done better.

Second half

Wolves again started the second half as the better team, pinning Liverpool back in their half as they sought an equaliser.

The half was punctuated by niggly fouls and stoppages. Wolves had a shout for a penalty on 65 minutes when Alexander-Arnold shoved Moutinho in the back, sending him to the floor, but Craig Pawson waved the shouts away.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added because Patricio was knocked out in a collision with Conor Coady.

The concussion protocol was used, which allowed Wolves to make a substitution even though they had already made a full complement of three normal substitutes. John Ruddy came on but Liverpool held on to get back to winning ways in the EPL.