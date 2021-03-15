ADVERTISEMENT

Terem Moffi has forced himself into Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles plan with good performances and goals for Ligue 1 side, Lorient and the 21-year-old forward revealed to the official Ligue 1 website his motivations is linked with his admiration for compatriot, Victor Osimhen, who leads the line for Nigeria’s national football team.

“We played together in the U17s; I’ve known him for a couple of years. He’s a good guy, he’s been good to me on so many occasions so it’s like ‘this guy, you have to follow his progress, you have to learn from him.

“If he can do it in Belgium, why can’t I do it in Belgium, he did it in France, why can’t you do it in France as well you understand? So, it’s a motivation for me, yes!”

Moffi’s career began at FK Kauno Zalgiris in Lithuania in 2017. He was without a club after leaving Zalgiris. He then signed for another Lithuanian side, FK Riteriai, in 2018, from where he left to join the Belgian side, KV Kortrijk. And just like Osimhen, he spent one season in Belgium where he didn’t pull up any trees and after five goals in nine league appearance, he was sold to Lorient in France.

While Osimhen’s Lille side is fighting for Champions League spots, Lorient are relegation-threatened and stand just one point off the relegation places at the end of matchday 29 with Moffi’s eight goals in 23 appearances.

In a scouting report by Total Football Analysis before his move to France last August, Moffi’s confidence in his own abilities was highlighted. “Terem Moffi appears to be predominantly left-footed, with 18 of his 25 career goals scored with his left.

“Six of his goals have been from the penalty spot, highlighting the confidence and composure to step up from 12 yards and find the net at such a young age. His confidence appears to be a strong part of his character, playing senior football at 17 years old in a foreign country before making the step up to the Belgian league look seamless at age 20.”

In the only season spent in France, Osimhen delivered 13 goals in 27 appearances, Moffi will try to find more goals to reach that number as he tries to copy his former U-17 teammate and at the same time save Lorient from dropping out of Ligue 1 whilst also making the move from Rohr’s standby list to the main squad.