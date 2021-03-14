ADVERTISEMENT

A riveting North London derby was settled from the penalty spot as Arsenal claimed victory over Tottenham in the 189th installment of the fixture.

Jose Mourinho went into the game with an imperious record against Arsenal in English Premier League games-having lost just once in 19 meetings but his loss column increased to two on Sunday when his Tottenham side lost a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who stay in 10th place.

Spurs got the first goal of the encounter with their first shot on target in the first half and what a goal from the substitute, Erik Lamela, who produced a spectacular Rabona to get Spurs ahead.

Martin Odegaard got Arsenal a justified equaliser with a scuffed effort that went through Toby Alderweireld’s legs in the last minute of the first half.

Arsenal got the winner from the spot when Davinson Sanchez was adjudged by Michael Oliver to have brought down Alexander Lacazette.

Reviews showed the Arsenal man had got off his shot before the Spurs defender got a bite. Lacazette stood up and converted confidently, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way. Lamela then got himself sent off for two yellow cards in seven minutes and instructively, Spurs became a bigger threat when they went down to 10.

In the pre-match press conference, Jose Mourinho said, “If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us, I would look to them but because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.” But after Sunday’s loss, it will be Arteta who is now looking up and Spurs six points off the last UEFA Champions League slot.

Kane was lucky to escape a VAR check for a red card for a vicious body charge on Gabriel in the 74th minute but just a minute later, Erik Lamela justifiably was shown a second yellow card for an arm thrown towards Kieran Tierney’s face. It was a story of from hero to villain for the Argentine who got shown two yellow cards in seven minutes. Lamela had come on for the injured Son Heung-Min in the 20th minute after the Korean pulled a hamstring.

Kane thought he had the equaliser with a header in the 83rd minute but he was offside. He then hit Bernd Leno’s right post in the 89th and from the rebound, Gabriel headed clear from a Sanchez goal-bound shot.

Arteta almost chewed his fingers to the bone when five minutes were added on but despite incessant Spurs’ pressure, Arsenal held on to beat their North London rivals for the first time in their last six confrontations.