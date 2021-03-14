ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Ola Aina and his Fulham teammates missed out on the chance to leave the Premier League’s relegation zone on Saturday after they lost 0-3 to Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Fulham had done well to hold Pep Guardiola’s men to a barren draw in the first half and if the game had ended that way, they would have enjoyed a temporary relief away from the danger zone.

However, Scot Parker’s men capitulated in the second half; allowing the Cityzens to pump in three goals with the trio of John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero all finding the target.

Manchester City have won their last seven meetings with Fulham in all competitions by an aggregate score of 21-0. This is now their joint-longest ever run of wins against a single opponent without conceding a goal (also 7 v Wigan between 2010-2013).

There was also heartbreak for another Nigerian, Alex Iwobi, who was in action on Saturday for Everton.

Iwobi making his 150th EPL appearance could not save the day as the Toffees lost 1-2 at Goodison Park to Burnley.

Everton have now lost five of their last seven home league games. The latest defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s men has dealt yet another blow on their top-four ambition as they stay in the sixth position with 46 points from 28 games.

Sunday action

On Sunday, the attention will shift to the King Power Stadium where the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to feature for Leicester City in their home game against bottom-placed Sheffield United.

The Foxes are currently in the third position on the EPL log but they could move to second once they do the needful against their relegation-haunted opponents.

Some of the other Sunday games in the EPL will see Manchester United host West Ham United in a tricky clash at Old Trafford while there is the North London Derby at the Emirates between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.