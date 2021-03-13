Kwara Utd v Heartland @Kwara Sports Complex @4pm on March 14

Kwara United lead the NPFL table with two points after 14 matches and have lost just once in their last 12 matches and have won five of the last seven played at the Kwara Sports Complex.

They are also getting the attention of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose wish for the team is to pick a continental slot, at least.

Heartland have started getting better results after a quite inauspicious start to the campaign under Fidelis Ilechukwu.

The Owerri-based side have won on the last two visits to Ilorin and possess potent strikers in Adachi Emmanuel and Samuel Nnoshiri to count on for goals.

Current Form: Kwara Utd [D-W-D-L-W]; Heartland [D-L-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

15/12/19 NPFL Kwara Utd 0 – 1 Heartland

04/02/18 NPFL Heartland 2 – 0 Kwara Utd

19/08/15 NPFL Heartland 1 – 0 Kwara Utd

19/04/15 NPFL Kwara Utd 1 – 3 Heartland

11/08/13 NPFL Heartland 0 – 1 Kwara Utd

Prediction: Kwara Utd 1-2 Heartland

Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @5:30pm on March 14

The 189t North London derby is one of great consequence for Arsenal and Tottenham, separated by seven points with 11 matches left in the current EPL season.

Jose Mourinho has never been an Arsenal fan and his Tottenham side is on a hot streak-on a five-match unbeaten record with Gareth Bale back in the team and in good form.

Spurs have scored 15 goals and conceded just once in that sequence while Arsenal can shoot themselves in the foot with self-made defensive issues. Both were in action in the Europa League last Thursday and got comfortable wins though Spurs’ talisman, Harry Kane had to be taken off and was spotted with ice on both knees.

Mikel Arteta will count on his captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide leadership and the goals that will secure all three points. Mourinho aimed a sly dig at Arsenal’s position by saying, “If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us I would look to them but because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.” Who will be looking down on Sunday?

Current Form: Arsenal [W-D-W-W-L]; Tottenham [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

06/12/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

12/07/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal

01/09/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham

02/03/19 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Arsenal

19/12/18 LEC Arsenal 0 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

AC Milan v Napoli @Stadio Giuseppe Meazza @8:45pm on March 14

AC Milan were in action on Thursday in the Europa League away to Manchester United in England where they got a credible 1-1 result while Napoli were cooling off at their Centro Sportivo Castel Volturno training ground preparing.

Will fatigue play a part in the final outcome of this match on Sunday? Stefano Pioli has to navigate this without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic while Theo Hernandez and Hakan Calhanoglu could make returns.

Gennaro Gattuso is buoyed by three wins from their last four matches and the return to goal scoring form of Victor Osimhen, who should be fit enough to start. Pioli’s side has six wins, four draws, and three losses in the league at San Siro while Napoli have six away wins in their 12 away league matches.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-D-W-D]; Napoli [W-D-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

22/11/20 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 AC Milan

12/07/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 2 AC Milan

23/11/19 SEA AC Milan 1 – 1 Napoli

29/01/19 COI Milan 2 – 0 Napoli

26/01/19 SEA Milan 0 – 0 Napoli

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Napoli

Monaco v Lille @Stade Louis II @5:05pm on March 14

The top four in Ligue 1 are separated by seven points. Lille are top while their hosts on Sunday at the Stade Louis II, Monaco are in fourth place.

The man who replaced Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David has been in outstanding goal scoring form with his nine goals helping Lille maintain their lead atop the table. Nico Kovac has transformed Monaco into a more obdurate team to play and their 2-0 away win over PSG in February showed how good they can be.

Lille need the three points to keep PSG at arm’s length but Monaco want a Champions League slot instead of the fourth place that only guarantees a two-legged UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Current Form: Monaco [W-L-W-W-D]; Lille [W-W-D-L-W]

Head-to-head

06/12/20 LI1 Lille 2 – 1 Monaco

21/12/19 LI1 Monaco 5 – 1 Lille

17/12/19 CDL Monaco 0 – 3 Lille

15/03/19 LI1 Lille 0 – 1 Monaco

18/08/18 LI1 Monaco 0 – 0 Lille

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Lille