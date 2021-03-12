ADVERTISEMENT

Crotone may be doomed to relegation in Serie A but their Nigerian forward, Simy Nwankwo, may get a move to stay in the elite division with his goal-scoring prowess.

On Friday, the 28-year-old added another brace to his collection in the 2020/21 season.

His 12 goals have come in nine matches and there are three braces included. His first goal of the Serie A season was against Sassuolo last October and he has found the mark against Italy’s heavyweights like Juventus, Sampdoria, and Atalanta.

Nwankwo, who made the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia has been successful from the penalty spot on five occasions.

Nwankwo has appeared in 27 league games this season, starting 15 times.

His goals have won his team at least seven points and his 12 goals are 40 per cent of the total goals Crotone have scored in Serie A this season. Nwankwo scored 20 goals to help Crotone gain promotion from Serie B last season and has scored more than 10 goals a season four times in his 10-year professional career in Europe. His league goals total in Europe reads 101 goals in 285 appearances.

Date Match Goals 2021-03-12 00:00:00 Lazio 3 – 2 Crotone 2 2021-03-07 00:00:00 Crotone 4 – 2 Torino 2 2021-03-03 00:00:00 Atalanta 5 – 1 Crotone 1 2021-01-23 00:00:00 Fiorentina 2 – 1 Crotone 1 2021-01-17 00:00:00 Crotone 4 – 1 Benevento 2 2020-12-19 00:00:00 Sampdoria 3 – 1 Crotone 1 2020-10-31 00:00:00 Crotone 1 – 2 Atalanta 1 2020-10-17 00:00:00 Crotone 1 – 1 Juventus 1 2020-10-03 00:00:00 Sassuolo 4 – 1 Crotone 1

Watch his brace against Lazio here.