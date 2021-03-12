ADVERTISEMENT

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has secured a seat in the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

Pinnick secured a seat in the FIFA Council moments after he had emerged as the Fifth Vice President of the Confederation of African Football at Friday’s 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

While many had predicted a keenly-contested push for one for the Anglophone tickets to the FIFA Council, Pinnick ended having a stroll following a spate of withdrawals from the race by the other contestants.

The first contestant to step down was Lamine Bajo of Gambia. Originally, there were six candidates vying for the two slots meant for the English-speaking countries. One of the six was the incumbent, Walter Nyamilandu, of Malawi.