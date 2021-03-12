ADVERTISEMENT

Another Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] club, Akwa United were involved in a ghastly road accident on Friday.

The club, on their official Twitter page, revealed that the accident happened along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on their way to Kaduna for their NPFL match-day 15 encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars

The club wrote: We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Some of the players and officials sustained some injuries and one player and two officials had to be taken to the hospital.

One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital

The past weeks have seen Nigerian clubs go through all sorts on Nigerian roads in their quest to honour away games in the league. From abductions to accidents, the roads are getting more dangerous for travelling teams.

PREMIUM TIMES in February reported how another NPFL club, Wikki Tourists was involved in a road mishap.

The bus, which was carrying the players and officials of the Bauchi-based club to Uyo for their NPFL matchday 11 tie against Dakkada FC, caught fire at Hawan Kibo, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.