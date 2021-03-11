ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Chukwueze was in action on Thursday night for Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League and the Yellow Submarine secured a 2-0 away win over Dynamo Kyiv in their first leg Round of 16 encounter.

Chukwueze who was handed a starting role by Unai Emery featured for 84 minutes before making way for Jaume Costa.

The Yellow Submarines got one goal in each half to take a healthy advantage into the second leg. Pau Torres got the opening goal on the half-hour mark before Raul Albiol doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half.

Villarreal will hope to consolidate on the good result from the first leg as they gun for a place in the quarter-final.

Elsewhere, Peter Olayinka grabbed an assist as Slavia Prague played out a 1-1 draw against newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers.

Nicolae Stanciu gave the host the lead seven minutes into the game before Filip Helander’s close-range strike earned Steven Gerrard’s men a crucial draw ahead of the second leg Europa League last-16 tie in Ibrox next Thursday.

While Joe Aribo was in action for Rangers his compatriot Leon Balogun was conspicuously missing from the matchday squad.