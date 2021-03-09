Osimhen scores again after 120 days

Victor Osimhen has had a tumultuous first season in Serie A but he came off the bench to good effect on Sunday, helping Napoli to a 3-1 win over Bologna. Osimhen’s last goal for Napoli after his record move last summer was November 8 against Bologna.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the 53rd minute to replace Dries Mertens and he showed all the qualities that made Napoli break the bank for his signature as he broke with pace whilst holding off the Napoli defender before shooting past Lukasz Skorupski, in goal for Bologna.

It was the Nigerian’s third league goal and the win lifted Napoli to sixth place with 47 points, with a game in hand.

Simy scores 10th league goal for relegation-threatened Crotone

Staying in Italy, Simy Nwankwo reached 10 league goals with a brace for Crotone in a 4-2 win over another relegation candidate, Torino on Sunday.

He scored his first, on 27 minutes from the penalty spot-his fourth success from the spot and he then produced a neat finish from inside the box in the second half to reclaim the lead for his side.

The 2018 World Cup player has appeared in 26 league games and has now scored more this season than the 2017/18 season when he appeared in Serie A with Crotone.

Crotone remain bottom of the table with 15 points-seven from safety, with 12 games still to play.

Iheanacho coming into good form

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored two goals in Leicester City’s last two EPL games and the goals have helped the Foxes to four points that keep their Champions League quest in place.

For emphasis, Jamie Vardy has scored just one league goal in 2021. Iheanacho collected a defense-splitting pass from Youri Tielemans in the 62nd minute and stayed cool to lift the ball over the onrushing Robert Sanchez to give Leicester a much-needed equaliser.

Daniel Amartey scored the winner for the Foxes with two minutes left on the clock. Leicester stay third on the table with 53 points from 28 matches. Iheanacho has scored three goals in 15 EPL appearances.

Onuachu continues to plunder goals in Belgium

Paul Onuachu scored his 25th league goal on Sunday to lead Genk to a 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge. Onuachu scored as early as the ninth minute to clock 25 in the goals chart, five ahead of OH Leuven’s Thomas Henry.

Genk are third on the table with 49 points from 30 matches with four matches left in the first past of the season.

Osayi-Samuel gets his first league goal

Former Nigeria U-23 forward, Bright Osayi-Samuel got his first league goal in Turkey for Fenerbahce on Monday in a 3-0 away victory over Konyaspor.

Osayi-Samuel was very bright throughout and his goal was another great drive from midfield with power and pace before dispatching his low shot past the goalkeeper to give Fenerbahce a 2-0 goal lead on 32 minutes.

It was the 23-year-old’s eighth league appearance after his January move from Queens Park Rangers. Fenerbahce are third on the Super Lig table with 58 points from 28 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madueke back in the PSV team and in the goals

Super Eagles prospect, Nonso Madueke was back in the PSV starting 11 and scored to help his team to a 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday evening at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Eran Zahavi gave PSV a two-goal lead but George Cox halved the deficit on 68 minutes and the home side pushed for an equaliser until Madueke scored PSV’s third on a breakaway in the 87th minute.

The 19-year-old had not played since the 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk on January 23 but he came off the bench to replace Mario Gotze on 67 minutes to good effect as he burst through midfield before unleashing a bolt that beat the goalkeeper all ends up.

Madueke has scored seven league goals in 17 appearances as PSV stay second on the table, six points behind Ajax with nine matches left in the season.