ADVERTISEMENT

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] has announced the cancellation of the 2021 U-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The resolution was reached at the CAF Emergency Committee meeting held on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Rabat, Morocco.

The committee explained in their official statement that they were aware of the constraints faced by some member associations as well as the host country.

The statement released by CAF on their official website read in part: “It emerges that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organisation of international sporting events.

“Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 CAN was no longer a qualifying tournament. The Committee further noted: the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, increased restrictions on international travel, and uncertainty about the evolution of the situation.”

For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Before Monday night’s decision, five participating countries in the biennial tournament had already arrived in Morocco.

The early birds will now have to return home while hoping to be compensated or reimbursed for the expenses made so far.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets were scheduled to depart the country for Morocco on Tuesday before the cancellation.